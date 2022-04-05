Spokane restaurants prepare for 'Hamilton' and special event crowds

When Broadway comes to town, business owners and officials said they know they need to prepare for the increase in demand.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Broadway’s biggest hits is playing now at the First Interstate Center for the Arts. Hamilton's opening night had local businesses flooded.

Before the curtain goes up, musical enthusiasts and Spokane residents fill the seats at downtown restaurants.

Wiley’s Downtown Bistro is less than a half a mile from the "Room Where It Happens."

Owner Michael Wiley said that in anticipation of big crowds, he increases his staff and condenses his menu.

He said this helps get customers in and out the door in time to get ready for the show.

“Hamilton’s a big show," Wiley said. "They’re running it for three weeks so we knew we were going to get hit pretty hard.”

Wiley said his restaurant can fit 49 people and reservations are completely booked through this weekend.

When big events come to town, he said it's best practice to call ahead and book early. Last week, KREM 2 spoke to hotel officials about projecting increased business.

The Double Tree and Davenport Hotels said they’re looking forward to university graduation attendees, Mother’s Day celebrators and Hamilton visitors.

“The really big thing for all of downtown is the Hamilton run in May," Dean Fieldmeier, Double Tree general manager said. "That's not only good for the hotels but Spencer's For Steaks and Chops. We do really well.”

“Our Grand restaurants are right across the street from Hamilton so our terrace bar, Table 13, the Grand's terrace restaurant, we take reservations so we encourage guys to come and make reservation and come dine before and after the performance,” Jessica Dringman, Davenport Hotels marketing director said.

According Dringman, Table 13 saw over 100 customers opening night of the Broadway smash. Dringman shared the same recommendation as Wiley in regards to getting ahead of big crowds: make your reservations early.