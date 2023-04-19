'Burrito fans rejoice': New Chipotle drive-thru location opening in Spokane

The restaurant will feature its signature "Chipotlane," a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening a new location in Spokane on Thursday, April 20.

The restaurant will feature the brand’s signature "Chipotlane," a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

The new restaurant will be the second Chipotlane in the city, with the first located at 9602 North Newport Highway, closer to downtown.

The new restaurant will be located at 1706 West Francis Ave., in Spokane. It will open daily from 10:45 a.m. - 10 p.m.

New menu items include Chicken al Pastor, a new protein featuring the savory, satisfying flavor of adobo, morita peppers and ground achiote with a splash of pineapple and fresh lime. Another item includes TikTok-inspired Fajita Quesadilla, dipped in the Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette mixed with sour cream.

Chipotle also has some open job positions at the Spokane location. Find more information here.

