Spokane chef Chad White named semi-finalist for the 2022 James Beard Award

A local chef was named a semi-finalist for one of the most prestigious culinary awards in the U.S.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane native and owner of Zona Blanca restaurant Chef Chad White was nominated for the 2022 James Beard Award for the second time.

White was nominated in the "Best Chef: Northwest & Pacific" Category. That category also encompasses Alaska, Hawaii and Oregon. Other award nominated chefs from the region are from Seattle and Lopez Island.

This is the second time White gets nominated for the James Beard Award. White shared the news of his nomination on a post on his official Facebook page on Wednesday.

The James Beard Foundation celebrates and supports the people behind America’s food culture to create a future where all have the opportunity to thrive.

White will find out if he's a finalist for the award on April 27, and if he wins, he will be celebrating with other award winners at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Zona Blanca is a ceviche bar located in the Steel Barrel Taproom in downtown Spokane. The restaurant is located at 154 S. Madison Street.

White was named Inlander Magazine's Chef of the Year in 2017 and his restaurant has won a handful of other awards in the past several years. He also appeared as a contestant on season 13 of Bravo's "Top Chef."