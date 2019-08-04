Editor's note: The above video is titled "Going Vegan Could Help Fight Climate Change"

A plant-based bar and kitchen is opening on Monday in the spot that once housed popular South Hill restaurant Picabu Bistro.

RÜT – pronounced “root” – is inspired by season offerings from the Pacific Northwest, according to its website. It is located at 901 W. 14th Ave.

The restaurant will feature comfort and food and healthier options, along with craft cocktails and a curated beer and wine menu.

The website already features a lunch and dinner menu, with brunch and kids’ menus coming soon.

Owners and chefs Justin Oliveri and Josh Lorenzen both have extensive experience in the food industry.

After working alongside each other at Spokane restaurant Mizuna, Lorenzen worked as a Sous Chef at Bijou Café in downtown Portland.

Oliveri serves as the co-owner of Spokane’s Cascadia Public House, which won "Best New Restaurant of the Year" for 2017-18 in The Inlander.

RÜT will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for its grand opening on Monday.

Picabu Bistro closed its doors on Dec. 15. Employees at the restaurant said the owner Jane Edwards was retiring.

The restaurant was featured on the Food Network Show “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” with Guy Fieri. During the episode, Fieri ate the cactus burger and chicken and corn pot stickers.

