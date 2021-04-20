One Tree announces new cider, teases new canned flavors for summer

Blackberry rhubarb is the newest addition to the local cider house's flavor profile. Three more canned flavors will be announced this summer.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One Tree Cider House has announced the newest addition to their flavor profile: blackberry rhubarb!

The announcement of the new flavor comes just in time for summer. It will be hitting local grocery stores this week!

The cider house teased the new flavor on their Instagram for weeks. They finally announced the brew on Up with KREM Tuesday morning.

But the blackberry rhubarb cider isn't the only thing One Tree has in store this summer. Pun intended.

Tessa Terrell, the sales director for One Tree, revealed on Up with KREM that three more new flavors will be announced this June.

The new flavors will also have a new look. Terrell says they will be sold in cans.