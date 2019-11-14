SPOKANE, Wash. — The Garland Sandwich Shoppe, which is known for creating the Big Dill sandwich, is celebrating the National Pickle Day in Spokane with another unique concoction: gummy bears.



The tiny, squishy green bears look just like an ordinary gummy bear, but the taste is anything but that of the traditional candy.



“Every year for National Pickle Day I try to come up with a different dill pickle-flavored item. And this year it is gummy bears. It's different for sure,” Garland Sandwich Shoppe owner Kristen Speller said.



Last year, Speller created dill pickle-flavored cotton candy, which she said was a hit.



So far, the gummy bears have gotten mixed reactions. People who love the pickle taste have liked them but others haven’t.



The bears are smaller and juicier than a normal gummy bear, but don’t have any semblance of the traditional sweet taste. Speller is selling small containers of them for $1.49 this week.



For people who aren’t interested in pickle-flavored gummy bears, Garland Sandwich Shoppe is also selling deep fried pickle slices. Plus, the store’s classic Big Dill Sandwich is now a permanent item on their menu.

The Big Dill is lettuce, tomato, onion, stoneground mustard, Sharp cheddar cheese, Black forest ham, oven roasted turkey, and two slices of bacon all inside a pickle.

RELATED: Spokane sandwich shop's newest menu item becomes regional hit

RELATED: Spokane restaurants serve up off-the-menu dishes through 'Secret Burger'