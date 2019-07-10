SPOKANE, Wash. — Pasta is one of the ultimate comfort foods and Food Network says one of the best places serving up the dish is right here at home in the Inland Northwest.

Italia Trattoria in Spokane’s Browne’s Addition neighborhood recently earned acclaim from a Food Network writer for its Pappardelle Lamb Ragu, a house specialty.

The meat in the dish is roasted on the bone, then braised low until fork tender. A red-wine braised lamb ragu is served atop homemade semolina pappardelle pasta, and finished with grated romano cheese and fresh mint.

The restaurant opened in 2010 with James Beard-nominee Anna Vogel at the helm. It serves a menu of regional Italian fare and delicious weekend brunch.

In 2017, Food and Wine Magazine named the Davenport Signature Buffet and Italia Trattoria on its list of America’s favorite brunch spots. Some of its brunch specials include an Italian frittata, croque madame and Zeppole doughnuts.

Italia Trattoria received more praised in July on Realtor.com’s list of cities that make for surprising foodie destinations.

The list highlighted both Clover and Italia Trattoria.

RELATED: Gas station and concert venue? These Spokane gems are more than meets the eye

RELATED: Spokane restaurants serve up off-the-menu dishes through 'Secret Burger'