This sweet refreshing recipe is part cocktail, party dessert... and totally delicious!
Serves 8 (4 adults and 4 kids)
Ingredients:
- 1 limes, cut into 8 wedges
- ½ cup sugar
- 2 pints lime sorbet
- 4 shots tequila
- 1 cup lime soda
Directions:
Rub the lime wedges around the rims of 8 stemmed glasses.
Pour sugar into a small mound.
Turn each glass upside down and dip the rims in the sugar to coat.
Place 2 scoops of sorbet in each glass and pour 1 shot of tequila over the top for the adults. Pour lime soda over the top for the kids. Serve with a spoon.
MORE FROM KIN:
- A strawberry shortcake recipe for a great summer dessert
- Crispy pork chops with roasted cabbage
- Beer brats: A recipe for your summer cookout!
- Classic mint julep
- Beef Bourguignon recipe
- Death by Chocolate cupcakes
© Kin Community