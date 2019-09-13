SPOKANE, Wash. — A popular seafood restaurant in Downtown Spokane announced that it’s opening a second location.

High Tide Lobster Bar announce Thursday that it will be opening a second location in Kendall Yards this fall. The new location will be located in the Wonder Building.

The original location on Riverside opened earlier in 2019. The location is only open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The owner, Chef Chad White, competed on Bravo Tv’s Top Chef season 13. In 2016, he opened ceviche bar Zona Blanca on South Madison Street.

KREM 2’s Amanda Roley is speaking to White Friday about his plans for the new location.

