It's fall ya'll! Here's how to make the best homemade applesauce

Amy Warren says she's pretty well known for her applesauce and raspberry jam.
Every year she and her husband Mike gather up fruit and make different types of applesauce, jams and more!
Warren joined KREM 2's Whitney Ward and Mark Hanrahan to walk us through the process of making applesauce and jarring it.
Make sure you warm up your jars before putting warm apple sauce into them!
Ingredients
- 5 pounds Macintosh apples, quartered and cored
- ¾ cup sugar
- ¾ cup water
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon nutmeg
Directions
- Place apples in a large pot with the sugar, water, and lemon juice. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the apples are very soft and lose their shape, about 25 minutes.
- Remove the apples from the heat and allow to cool slightly. Puree apples in a food processor or food mill. If using the food processor, strain the apples through a sieve to remove the pieces of apple skin.
- Stir in the cinnamon and nutmeg. Serve at room temperature or refrigerate and serve cold.