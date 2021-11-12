It's fall ya'll! Here's how to make the best homemade applesauce

Amy Warren joined KREM 2's Whitney Ward and Mark Hanrahan to walk us through the process of making applesauce and jarring it.

Amy Warren says she's pretty well known for her applesauce and raspberry jam.

Every year she and her husband Mike gather up fruit and make different types of applesauce, jams and more!

Warren joined KREM 2's Whitney Ward and Mark Hanrahan to walk us through the process of making applesauce and jarring it.

Make sure you warm up your jars before putting warm apple sauce into them!

Ingredients

5 pounds Macintosh apples, quartered and cored

¾ cup sugar

¾ cup water

¼ cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

Directions