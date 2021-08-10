Hello Kitty Cafe truck will return to Spokane's River Park Square

The truck will be parked outside of River Park Square from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Hello Kitty Cafe truck will return to Riverfront Park Square on Aug. 14.

The truck will be parked outside of River Park Square from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, according to a Facebook event. Visitors can head to the south mall entrance near Anderson & Co.

The truck’s menu features a four-piece mini cake set, five-piece macaron set, a three-piece cookie set, a two-piece Hello Kitty pocket pie set and a Hello Kitty Cafe giant chef cookie. They will also sell merchandise out of the truck during the visit. The items include shirts, a cookie plush, mugs, keychains, lunchboxes and thermoses.

They are implementing a few safety precautions due to COVID-19.

Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, Stanchions and social distancing markers will be placed on the ground, they will also have increased sanitation procedures that include:

Counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes

POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes

Writing utensils will be sanitized when necessary

Hand sanitizer will be provided

They also asked for patrons to stay at home if they are sick with a cough or fever. They ask customers to wear a face mask, stay six feet away from staff and other customers, and to wash their hands frequently.