Hapa Hawaiian Grill serving authentic island food to the Spokane community

You can find Hapa Hawaiian Grill and the Perry Street and Fairwood Farmers Markets.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Since the Maui wildfires, we've seen people, businesses and Spokane’s Pacific Islander community come together to help those impacted. One of those businesses is a new food stand, Hapa Hawaiian Grill. The husband-and-wife duo sell their authentic Hawaiian food at the Fairwood Farmers Market and the Perry Street Farmers Market.

Derek Medina is not a career chef; in fact he was a strength and fitness coach for nearly his entire life. That is until around 13 weeks ago. It was then that Derek and his wife, Marcy, found their passion. Derek said, “I’ve kind of always wanted to do this.”

You can see and taste Derek’s passion for Hawaiian cooking. He said, “So I grew up in Hawaii, and this is basically our version of Hawaiian style plate lunch.”

The menu right now is small, but Derek said they want to share with the community and go from there.

When asked what their goal was for starting the business, Derek said, “The main idea for this year was to see if there is a place for what we are trying to offer.” And the proof is in the people… Derek’s wife Marcy said the day KREM was there to talk to them they only had one set of new customers meaning people are coming back for seconds and even thirds!

Derek says they have received a lot of support from the community. Hapa Hawaiian Grill consistently sells out of food by the end of the market.

The good eats style is also sharing the spirit of Aloha through food. That spirit of Aloha is something Derek has found in the farmers market.

When asked about long term plans for Hapa Hawaiian Grill, Derek said, “I would love to be able to open a brick and mortar if we can find the right location, the right spot that works.” But, for now, the spot at the farmers markets are keeping this chef plenty busy.