SPOKANE, Wash. — If you're planning on buying strawberries for a holiday dish this season, you may want to have a plan B ready to go. There is currently a strawberry shortage originating from three of the major strawberry growing regions.

The shortage is causing many stores to be unable to fully restock their strawberry shelves, because demand is exceeding supply.

California in particular is having trouble growing enough strawberries because of colder than normal temperatures, and Mexico has seen slow production the past few weeks as well.

But there is some hope. The Fresh Press said Florida is hoping to get a good crop in the next few weeks unless rain slows down their production. And it says that Mexico's crops are supposed to be better in the next few weeks.

These crop changes are causing so much trouble because California and Florida produce more strawberries than anywhere else in the United States.

So you might want to stick with Grandma's classic apple pie or Aunt Linda's fresh squeezed lemonade this holiday season just in case.

