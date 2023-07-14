Downtown Spokane businesses celebrating National Hot Dog Day on July 19

The event, inspired by National Hot Dog Day, will honor all things Americana and feature deals and specials from businesses all across downtown.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hot dog lovers, get ready!

On Wednesday, July 19, downtown Spokane will celebrate 'National Hot Dog Day.'

All hot dog enthusiasts and downtown food lovers are encouraged to come together downtown, bring their appetites and enjoy a fun day filled with a variety of mouthwatering delights and deals.

The unofficial holiday is part of the Downtown Partnership 'Back to Downtown' campaign, which aims to encourage employees to return to work in person and enjoy all of the amenities and activities in Spokane.

The event, inspired by National Hot Dog Day, will honor all things Americana and feature deals and specials from businesses all across Spokane downtown.

"We are delighted to extend a warm invitation to the public and encourage their participation in the festivities of this month’s ‘Downtown Day,'" said Emilie Cameron, president and CEO of the Downtown Spokane Partnership.

Cameron said events like this not only offer a chance for employees, residents, and visitors alike to embrace lighthearted fun that strengthens the community bonds but also provide an opportunity to support local businesses.

Some promotions and activities for Americana-inspired “Hot Dog Day” include the following:

'Red, White, and Blue' office photo contest

To enter, snap a photo of you and your co-workers sporting red, white, and blue.

Upload the photo using the online form. Photos will be posted to the Downtown Spokane Facebook page and voting will open at 10:00 a.m. on July 20 through 10:00 a.m. on July 21.

The top vote recipient will receive an office hot dog party!

Spokane Dogs $1 off

Get $1 off on any hot dog from the 'Spokane Dogs' hot dog cart this National Hot Dog Day.

It is located on the corner of West Spokane Falls Boulevard and North Howard Street.

People’s Waffle

Come try the Americana waffle, featuring red, white, and blue colors, complemented by vanilla whipped cream, crème anglaise, and fresh berries.

People's Waffle is located at 15 S Howard Street.

Brick West Brewing

Savor its irresistible $15 hot dog and beer special, available exclusively from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Wednesday, July 19.

It is located at 1318 W 1st Avenue.

Sweet Frostings Bakeshop

Indulge in Sweet Frostings Bakeshop's all-American Smores cookie to complement your savory dog with a gooey, sweet treat.

The promotion is available all day on Wednesday, July 19. The bakeshop is located at 15 S Washington Street.

Off the Wall

Off the Wall $3 Naked Dogs all-day on Wednesday, July 19.

Join in the Hot Dog Day celebration by enjoying Off the Wall's timeless Naked Dogs for just $3. It is located at 121 N Wall Street.

Cochinito Taqueria

Cochinito Taqueria Sinaloa Dog special

Experience the taqueria's $12 "Sinaloa Dog," a unique twist on a classic. This bacon-wrapped frank on a buttered bun is topped with beans, salsa, guacamole, crema, onion, and cilantro.

Cochinito Taqueria is located at 10 N Post Street.

