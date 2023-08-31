Dean's Drive-In closing its doors after nearly 30 years in business

Over the years, Dean's Drive-In hired about 100 employees. All became extended family.

REARDAN, Wash. — Thursday marked a bittersweet day at Dean's Drive-In. The family business of nearly 30 years is closing.

For residents stopping by, the orders may take a minute, but whatever comes off the grill is worth the wait.

Customer Bill Guhklee loves their burgers, but his daughter Kristy is partial to their milkshakes. Beyond that, this family appreciates the hub the drive-in is to the community.



"A lot of time kids came down here after their football or basketball game and got a burger," Bill said.

Robin Landreth's family took over Dean's Drive-In in 1996.



"I wanted my kids to be able to work somewhere I could kind of keep an eye on them and make sure that they were learning the right things," Robin said.

Her family filled most of the positions.



"First, is was my mom and my sister, and we took them from their other jobs," Robin said.

Over the years, Dean's Drive-In hired about 100 employees. All became extended family.



"If somebody just need a side job or just to make a little extra money income, they always knew they could come and we'd find a place for them," Robin said.



Robin's family has grown up and some have moved away. That's why she's ready to retire and spend tome with the newest members of the family.



"Lot's of friends, lots of memories in this place," Robin said. "That's why it's going to be hard to walk away."

In just a blink of an eye, 27 years flew by. But, the memories will live on.



"It's been like a life time, but something wonderful," Robin said.

