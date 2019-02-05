COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A North Idaho chef is getting noticed for her unique and creative cakes.

Dana Bellefeuille has been making cakes for about 15 years now.

"I'm a rockstar," she said laughing in the kitchen of her Coeur d'Alene home. "You never know what the client is going to ask for.”

That is exactly why Bellefeuille said baking and decorating cakes never gets old – especially when she gets to work with two of her favorite ingredients.

"I love working with sugar and chocolate," she said. "I've been trained by some of the best in the industry – in the whole world – when it comes to chocolate. I like my ingredients to be simple, duplicate-able and good.”

“When you get these recipes that have 25 different steps, it gets really hard to follow and it's better if you keep it simple,” she added.

Her ingredients may be simple, but her skills are the product of specialty classes, online tutorials and extensive research.

She never knows what creation she will need to attempt next.

"I let the client be the guide on terms of the creation, so they search the internet and they give me some ideas and give me a creative genius to turn it into something so much more," she said. "It's art and you just get to play with it and make it what it is supposed to be."

The "geode cake" is something she taught herself how to make recently at the request of a client who loves crystals.

"The sugar crystals make the geode cake, so these sugar crystals are a mixture of three parts sugar, one part water," she said. "Actual large pieces of the sugar take a week or two to accomplish. You start with a dark color in the center and get lighter as you go out."

Over the years, Bellefeuille's cake making skills have been put to the test. Clients from all over the country have requested her set of creative skills.

"I did a lot of work in the Seattle area at the Space Needle, and so I was one of their go-to people for cake, so I got to do some really extravagant cakes up there," she said. "I did a Space Needle cake."

She also created something extra special for Silver Mountain Resort. A little hint for you: the cake has something to do with the resort’s former name.

"They had me make a donkey out of chocolate and this was a huge donkey. He had ski goggles on top and a scarf going back," she said.

More than a decade of cake making has been fun for Bellefeuille but she's ready for her next big project.

"My passion is teaching others, so having kids with special needs, my next goal is to get another commercial kitchen and bring some of these kids in our community that do have special needs to train in the kitchen so they can get some experience speaking,” she said.

Bellefeuille is the pastry chef at both Chomper Cafe and Bardenay in Coeur d'Alene. Those interested in purchasing her cakes can call into either of those businesses.