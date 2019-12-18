HAYDEN, Idaho — Important news: Chick-fil-A might be opening a new location in North Idaho.

A sign in Hayden, Idaho, is sparking a frenzy on social media among chicken enthusiasts.

Someone posted a photo of the sign in the North Idaho Life Foodies group on Facebook, writing, "Have we talked about this?" The post has nearly 100 comments.

KREM set out to investigate the location of this mysterious sign — and it is indeed there. The sign, situated next to Zip's on 9310 N. Government Way, reads, "Coming soon. Chick-fil-A."

Chick-fil-A's corporate office has not yet responded to KREM's request for comment on the possible location and opening date.

KREM also searched for documents related to a Chick-fil-A location in Hayden but was unable to find any.

It's possible that we shouldn't get our hopes too high, though.

Spokane residents were thrilled at the possibility of a Chick-fil-A opening in the northern part of the city after a sign advertised a proposed Chick-fil-A and called for public comments.

The sign later came down and the company said it had no immediate plans to open up a shop in the area.

Gonzaga students also thought Chick-fil-A was opening on campus, only to be disappointed later.

The company's website listed Gonzaga as a restaurant location in August 2018 but university officials later confirmed that was not the case.

The closest Chick-fil-A right now is located in Moscow on the University of Idaho's campus.

