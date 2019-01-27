DENVER — Sunday is National Chocolate Cake Day! Celebrate the yummy holiday with this quick and easy recipe. 

Ingredients 

  • 2 cups of flour
  • 1 cup of sugar
  • 2 teaspoons of baking soda
  • 5 tablespoons of cocoa powder
  • 1 cup of mayonnaise
  • 1 cup of cold water
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla

Directions

  • Combine dry ingredients 
  • Mix in wet ingredients
  • Add a little water, if necessary, to combine all together
  • Bake for 30-35 minutes at 350 degrees
  • Let rest, then top with chocolate icing or whip cream 