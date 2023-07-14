How do Americans quench their thirst? New report reveals shocking changes

USA Facts released a report that shows surprising shifts in drink consumption, including a sharp drop in soft drinks.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new report by the not-for-profit USA Facts revealed some changes in American drink consumption over the past decade and a half.

Based on data collected by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in their National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, the report examines beer, coffee, milk, juice, soda and wine statistics from 2005 to 2020.

Among some of the most surprising figures, soft drink consumption, which ranked as the top beverage in 2005 among teenagers, has decreased 60% among teenagers and 42% among adults. Among children, soda and juice consumption decreased 50% and 47% respectively.

On the other hand, water consumption (bottled and unbottled) has increased for children, teenagers and adults alike. Bottled water in particular was used 56% more, although the report didn’t go into the effects that water quality or the pandemic might have had on that.

Milk consumption fell across the board. While it remained the top beverage for children, USA Facts said that the inclusion of imitation milks like soy, almond and oat are “the only reason milk is still top children’s beverage in these grouped categories. Without imitation milk, water would top the latest surveys.”

For adults, coffee and alcohol consumption remained steady, both only falling 4%. As for alcohol consumption, beer remained the top beverage, but the report revealed a spike in wine and cocktails, which rose by 16% and 375%.

