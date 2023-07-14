Regional chefs show off tasty food at Crave Northwest

The sold out event will be held on July 13-15 at Spokane Valley CenterPlace.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The time has come for the largest culinary event in the Spokane area! Crave Northwest is a three-day food festival that is “chef-focused, showcasing the creative talents of visionary chefs and tastemakers from around the region while highlighting the flavors of the great Northwest.”

According to the Crave! website, the celebration is full of mouthwatering food including fish and meat over open flame, homemade ice creams, baked goods, seafood dishes, vegetarian dishes, ethnic foods, local produce inspired foods and one-bite tasters. There will also be beer, wine, spirits and ciders featured each night from regional tastemakers.

Friday night will highlight food from around the world along with a Carnivale Festival of Wonders. Some of the chefs and eateries include:

Ashley & Marco Napolitano - Tre Palline Gelato Napolitano

Colby Weiler - US Foods

Travis Dickinson - Cochinito Taqueria

David Adlard - Candle in the Woods

Kayleigh Wytcherley - Francaise

Caleb Smith - Arbor Crest

Erik Strandhagen - De Espana

Chris White - De Leon's

Dylan Gilbert - Inland Pacific Kitchen

Valerie Richey - Lush Cotton Candy

Saturday will feature smoke and fired foods from both national and regional chefs. Some of them include:

Kyle Riordan - Cochinito Taqueria

Tony Brown - Ruins

Brian Duffy - Chef Brian Duffy

Joel Bostic - Good Foods

Erin Nielsen - Gilded Unicorn

Nick Mikkelson - Honey Eatery & Social Club

Felipe Hernandez - Los Henandez Tamales

Travis Tveit – Chowderhead

For a full list of participating chefs, click here.