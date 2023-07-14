Regional chefs show off tasty food at Crave Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — The time has come for the largest culinary event in the Spokane area! Crave Northwest is a three-day food festival that is “chef-focused, showcasing the creative talents of visionary chefs and tastemakers from around the region while highlighting the flavors of the great Northwest.”
The event will be held on July 13-15 at Spokane Valley CenterPlace.
According to the Crave! website, the celebration is full of mouthwatering food including fish and meat over open flame, homemade ice creams, baked goods, seafood dishes, vegetarian dishes, ethnic foods, local produce inspired foods and one-bite tasters. There will also be beer, wine, spirits and ciders featured each night from regional tastemakers.
Friday night will highlight food from around the world along with a Carnivale Festival of Wonders. Some of the chefs and eateries include:
- Ashley & Marco Napolitano - Tre Palline Gelato Napolitano
- Colby Weiler - US Foods
- Travis Dickinson - Cochinito Taqueria
- David Adlard - Candle in the Woods
- Kayleigh Wytcherley - Francaise
- Caleb Smith - Arbor Crest
- Erik Strandhagen - De Espana
- Chris White - De Leon's
- Dylan Gilbert - Inland Pacific Kitchen
- Valerie Richey - Lush Cotton Candy
Saturday will feature smoke and fired foods from both national and regional chefs. Some of them include:
- Kyle Riordan - Cochinito Taqueria
- Tony Brown - Ruins
- Brian Duffy - Chef Brian Duffy
- Joel Bostic - Good Foods
- Erin Nielsen - Gilded Unicorn
- Nick Mikkelson - Honey Eatery & Social Club
- Felipe Hernandez - Los Henandez Tamales
- Travis Tveit – Chowderhead
For a full list of participating chefs, click here.
