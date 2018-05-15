SPOKANE, Wash. –Popular Northwest restaurant chain Taco Time is hiring in Washington. According to a press release from the company, they are in need of 350 new employees.

Two Central Washington Taco Times are participating in a one-day job fair on Thursday, May 17.

Anyone who applies at the fair, gets a new job, and works there for six months will be entered to win a brand-new Toyota Prius.

These restaurants specifically are participating:

Moses Lake - 203 E. Broadway Moses Lake 98837

Wenatchee - 1512 North Wenatchee Avenue Wenatchee, WA. 98801

It appears the company will be holding open interviews from 7-10 a.m. and 2-5 p.m. For more information, you can see their website.

