SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane restaurant is making an appearance on the Food Network TV show "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives."

Staff at Ruins, a cocktail bar and restaurant in Spokane, met the show’s host Guy Fieri last June. The show will air as a season premiere on Friday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m.

“While it may bring throngs of folks who have never been to our establishment, there’s always a seat at the table for y’all,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

