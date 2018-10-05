SANDPOINT, Idaho – Are you craving a burrito? Then you may want to head to Joel’s Mexican Restaurant in Sandpoint.

"Food and Wine Magazine" named Joel’s burritos some of the best in the country! According to the magazine, the Sandpoint joint draws crowds for its vegetarian burritos, salmon tacos and spicy chicken asada burritos. (We'll take one of each, please).

The restaurant also serves up breakfast burritos for the early crowd.

In addition to their tasty burritos, Joel’s flaunts amazing tacos. In 2017, Joel’s was recognized as a must-visit spot along Idaho’s “Taco Trail.” The restaurant serves up every kind of taco, from chicken to wahoo fish. .

Joel’s Mexican Restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

