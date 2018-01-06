SPOKANE, Wash. – Donut lovers rejoice! Friday is National Donut Day and there is no excuse not to indulge.

Several local donut shops are offering deals to celebrate the holiday.

Hello Sugar

Spokane’s newest donut shop opens Friday in Kendall Yards. Hello Sugar is opening in conjunction with Indaba Coffee’s newest and fourth location. The shop is offering a dozen mini-donuts for $5.00. Make sure to grab a specialty coffee while you’re there.

Casual Friday Donuts

The Spokane staple is offering deals… ALL. DAY. LONG. The shop is giving away donuts, mugs, shirts, hoodies and coffee every hour. Extreme donut fanatics can also enter to win donuts for a year! Yes -- 30 donuts, every month, for an entire year.

Retro Donuts

Retro Donuts in North Spokane is celebrating two years in the business with a National Donut Day special. Visitors can get a free cherry vanilla or lemon cream donut with a purchase of six Retro donuts. Donut connoisseurs can get BOTH FREE when they purchase a dozen. Make sure to get there early!

Davis Donuts

Davis Donuts is also participating in the donut mayhem. They are offering free donuts from 5:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gross Donuts

In the past, Gross Donuts has offered free donuts on National Donut Day. In a Facebook post, the company said “In years past, we have always given out a free donut to everyone who walked in the door! However, in lieu of giving out free donuts this year, we wanted to get back to the roots of why National Donut Day started.” Gross Donuts will be donating 100% of their Friday profits from both their Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene shops to Newby-ginnings of North Idaho. Newby-ginnings provides necessities and essential household items to Veterans, Active Military, Gold Star Families and their families at no cost.

