Ten/6 may be one of North Idaho’s newer breakfast and lunch spots, but it is already receiving recognition from a popular blog.

Onlyinyourstate.com recently featured the restaurant inspired by "Alice in Wonderland" on its site. Ten/6 located in midtown Coeur d’Alene.

“Boasting spectacular Alice in Wonderland themed décor, Ten/6’s wacky atmosphere will lure you in. However, it’s the Creole inspired brunch menu that will have you falling down the rabbit hall again and again,” the blog post reads.

The restaurant is named after the tag that sticks out of the Mad Hatter’s hat in Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” T.J. Taylor and her mother Jill Davis planned to open the restaurant for ten years. They serve as co-owners and chefs.

One deep-fried delicacy on the menu is the Vieux Carre Beignets, a traditional Louisiana favorite. They are made fresh every morning. Pumpkin spice beignets are also available to make your autumn dreams come true.

Other menu items including a rotating weekly quiche special, a poached eggs dish, a loaded breakfast burrito, New Orelans-style hash, red beans and rice, French toast, and brisket, along with various lunch items.

You can find the full menu online.

The restaurant is also offering some spooky drink specials for fall, including the Dead But Delicious, Poison Apple Prosecco and Rainbow Caverns. Be sure to stay tuned for new fall menus, too.

Ten/6 is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It is located at 725 4th Street.

