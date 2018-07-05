SPOKANE, Wash.— The dirt is already being moved in Wandermere for the new home of a locally owed pub style bar and restaurant.

Poole’s Public House won’t be moving that far from its current location in a strip mall at 101 East Hastings road. It’s just heading a little way to the west onto Ruby and Hastings.

The new location would give the business a building all to itself with two important upgrades, more seats and more customer parking.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Owner Lisa Poole said it was an exciting move for the business.

“We had been looking at the lot since last June and since our lease was up where we were we decided to go for it,” said Poole.

Poole’s Public House’s new location could be open just in time for football season.

Poole said she was hopeful everything would be ready to open in September.

The new space would come with some familiar features like the custom-made bar and the big screen T.V.

© 2018 KREM