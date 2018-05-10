A rolled ice cream parlor is set to arrive in Pullman soon.

Rollys Ice Cream Parlor serves the trendy treat. Owners said they hope to open the shop located at 745 N. Grand Avenue in a few weeks.

The shop has a variety of flavors, including S’Mores, Oreo, Spicy mango, strawberry lemonade, mocha and mint chip, to name a few. There are two different sizes: Large and small.

Here is a full menu:

Photos courtesy of Rollys Ice Cream Parlor

Photos courtesy of Rollys Ice Cream Parlor

For more information about Rollys, you can visit the ice cream parlor's website.

This comes after a rolled ice cream shop came to Spokane to residents’ delight. Yummy Ice Cream Rolls now has two locations in the Spokane area.

PREVIOUS: New Hawaiian Poke, rolled ice cream place to open on the South Hill

© 2018 KREM