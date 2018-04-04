SPOKANE, Wash. – A new bar and restaurant in Spokane’s Logan neighborhood offers specials that are good for your wallet and even better for your taste buds.

J.D. Winn, Nehemiah Zilar and Erik Morris founded Logan Tavern after working together at the Pita Pit location near Gonzaga’s campus.

The founders, who have been friends since 2006, said they always wanted to open a bar and restaurant that would serve Logan residents.

“We’ve always been a part of the neighborhood but now we get to color outside the lines, and be a little bit more creative and a little bit more ourselves,” Zilar said. “We wanted to make a bar that we would hang out in.”

Logan Tavern offers new lunch specials every week and a Monday-Friday and Sunday happy hour from 2 to 5 p.m. with $1 off wells and micros, and $2 off shareable menu items.

Chef Eric McGraw made his way to the Logan Tavern from the Manito Country Club and he brought his popular Chop-Chop Chicken, a sandwich with chicken breast, grilled onions, bacon and melted cheese on a toasted pretzel bun, with him.

Other specials at the bar and restaurant include Saturday and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. complete with $3 mimosas, and 50 percent of wings and $2 off all shelf whiskey on Wednesday. You can also nab $2 tacos and Coronas, and $2 off tequila on Taco Tuesday.

The bar is located at 1305 N. Hamilton Street, the former location of Scotty’s Doghouse and the Lucky Puppy, and the Bulldog. Scotty’s and the Lucky Puppy closed in December after two years of business.

Logan Tavern is open from 11 a.m. to midnight every day, and extends its hours until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

You can find Logan Tavern on Facebook.

© 2018 KREM