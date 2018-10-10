Krispy Kreme has released its sweet Halloween treats.
The doughnuts are perfect for fans of candy and cake.
The Trick-or-Treat doughnut features pieces of Halloween candies – including Snickers, TWIX and M&Ms – on a glazed doughnut dipped and drizzled in salted caramel.
That doughnut joins the all-new Monster Batter Doughnut, a shell doughnut filled with cake batter, dipped in lime green icing, and topped with Halloween confetti sprinkles and googly sugar piece eyes.
The Jack-O-Lantern doughnut and chocolate iced doughnut with Halloween sprinkles have also returned to stores for the holiday season.
You can grab these doughnuts at any Krispy Kreme location throughout the United States.
To complete the spook-tacular season, Krispy Kreme is hosting a costume party. If you wear a costume on Oct. 31, you can snag a free doughnut.