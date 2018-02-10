SPOKANE, Wash. — Applebee’s restaurants throughout the Inland Northwest will serve up the Dollar Zombie drink throughout the month of October.
Each cocktail is available for just a buck and is made with rum and pineapple, passion fruit, cherry and lime flavors. The drink also includes a treat perfect for Halloween: a gummy brain.
Participating Spokane locations include restaurants located at Mission and Pine, North Pointe and the South Hill, along with restaurants located in Coeur d’Alene and Moscow, Idaho.
