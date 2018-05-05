SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s Cinco de Mayo and local businesses are celebrating!

Applebee’s, with locations throughout Spokane, extended its Dollarita $1 margarita special for the day.

Borracho Tacos & Tequileria is hosting Cinco de Mayo at Borracho, with food and drink specials and live music throughout the day, according to its Facebook page. The spicy wet burrito eating contest starts at 5 p.m. with the winner taking home $250 in cash.

Brain Freeze Creamery is offering Horchata ice cream and Margarita sorbet, according to its Facebook page.

Chili’s, with location throughout Spokane, is serving $5 draft beers, Presidente Margaritas and Tequila Trifecta Ritas for Cinco de Mayo.

De Leon’s Taco & Bar is continuing its two-day Cinco de Mayo celebration. The event is 21 and over and there is a $5 cover. There will be live mariachi music from 4 to 5 p.m. and a performance from Sammy Eubanks from 5 to 9 p.m. Food and drinks will also be available.

Zona Blanca Ceviche in downtown Spokane is serving up grilled prawns, and Serrano and pineapple margaritas for the occasion as part of its Cinco de Mayo and spring celebration.

