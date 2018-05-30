COUER D’ALENE, Idaho – A food and beer festival will benefit a cause near and dear to the Coeur d’Alene community’s heart.

The 2nd annual Great Northwest Barbecue and Beer Festival will benefit the K-27 Foundation in honor of Coeur d’Alene Police Sgt. Greg Moore, who died in the line of duty in May 2015.

The festival runs July 13 through the July 15 in Coeur d’Alene’s McEuen Park, the site of a memorial recently unveiled in Moore’s honor.

PREVIOUS: K27 Memorial unveiled in ceremony to honor fallen Sgt. Greg Moore

The barbecue competition winner will receive an invitation to the Jack Daniels World Championship Invitational Barbecue.

Photo courtesy of the Great Northwest Barbecue and Beer Festival

KREM

© 2018 KREM