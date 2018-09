PULLMAN, Wash. — Ferdinand’s Ice Cream Shoppe, located on the Washington State University campus, is reintroducing one of its sweet treats just in time for Homecoming weekend.

Tropical Dream was produced at the WSU Creamery during the 1960s and 1970s. The flavor is a mix of sweet coconut and pineapple. It is now back for a limited time.

Ferdinand’s typical hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. This Saturday, the creamery will be open for football fans.

© 2018 KREM