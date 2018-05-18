SPOKANE, Wash.— If you weren’t already excited for what nice weather brings, you might be now.

Eighteen local food trucks will unite this weekend for the fourth annual “Grubbin’ Spokane” festival, coordinated by the Greater Spokane Food Truck Association. Fare will include burgers, beer, BBQ, ice cream, tacos, and more.

D. Lish’s Hamburgers is making its “Grubbin’ Spokane” debut with its new food truck the “D. Lish’s Lab.” As the name suggests, the food truck takes D. Lish’s favorites and adds new ingredients to “experiment.” President Mike Lish said this approach allows them to maneuver challenges unique to operating in a food truck, and that they’re excited to join the cultural excitement around food trucks.

“I think the whole concept of the food truck has completely changed,” Lish said. “I think that people are realizing now that they do have something to offer. It’s not just crummy food on the side of the road anymore, but you’re getting really good food out of food trucks.”

If you want to attend “Grubbin’ Spokane,” it’s taking place outside of Mac Daddy’s Pub and Grill in Mead, WA from 12:00 to 5:00 PM (11:00 AM for “VIP” ticket holders). Tickets are $25 ($35 for VIP) if purchased online ahead of time. This can be done at grubbinspokane.com. A ticket gets you a sample from each participating truck, which Lish said ends up being between 2 to 3 pounds of food total.

