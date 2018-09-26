It is officially fall...and that means sweet treats and apples everywhere!

This recipe for apple dumplings is once you will surely enjoy this season.

Ingredients:

2 small apples, peeled and cored

8 oz. tube refrigerated crescent roll dough

½ cup unsalted butter

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

¾ cup lemon lime soda

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat 8x8-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

2. Cut each apple into four wedges.

3. Separate crescent roll dough into eight triangles.

4. Place apple wedge on small side of dough. Roll up. Place in baking dish.

5. In a microwave-safe dish, melt the butter.

6. Add in granulated sugar, brown sugar and cinnamon. Stir to combine.

7. Pour soda around the sides of the dumplings in the dish – not on top.

8. Bake until crescent dough is golden brown and apples are tender when pierced with a fork, about 35-40 minutes.

9. Remove from oven and let stand for 10 minutes.

10. Enjoy!

Recipe credit:bellyfull.net

