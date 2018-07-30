COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A New York-based bakeshop specializing in tasty French treats is opening in Coeur d'Alene on Wednesday

Woops! is opening a location at 119 N. 4th Street in Coeur d'Alene. The shop will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The Woops! franchise began in 2012 in the heart of New York City.

According to owner Shelly Boyd, Woops! is the leading producer of macarons in the United States, with more than 20 flavors. Some of the flavors include pistachio, raspberry, cookies and crème, peanut butter and jelly.

Macarons are meringue-based cookies made with egg white, sugar, almond powder or ground almond, and food coloring.

The new location will also offer 30 other pastries from around the world – including French almond croissants, Belgian waffles and Rugelach – and six different types of sandwiches. You can also enjoy a European-style coffee or a Mocha made from Belgian chocolate.

Boyd said Woops! also offers gifting opportunities, with macaron towers and party catering.

