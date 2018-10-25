SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A national donut chain with unique creations is headed to Spokane Valley.

Amy's Donuts will hold its grand opening on Monday, Oct. 29 at 5 a.m. The shop is located at 11519 E. Sprague Ave. near HuHot Mongolian Grill.

The shop serves up more than 120 creations, including donuts with cookies like Chips Ahoy and Nutter Butter, candy bars like Twix and Kit Kat, and cereals like Fruity Pebbles and Lucky Charms. Amy's even offers donuts smothered in bacon bits and cotton candy.

Freshness is the shop's specialty and donuts are made throughout the day. Donuts are not topped with cereal or filled until they are ordered.

For more information, you can visit the Amy's Donuts Spokane Valley Facebook page.

