SPOKANE, Wash. — When most people picture trick-or-treating on Halloween, they think of chocolates and candies being handed out.

Those treats can be off limits to children with food allergies.

That is where teal pumpkins come into play. Houses participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project offer non-food treats put teal pumpkins on their doorstep. The project was started by Food Allergy Research & Education or FARE to include all kids in Trick or Treating.

The treats handed out range from glow sticks and bouncy balls, to pencils, stickers and plastic jewelry.

Once you put out your teal pumpkin, make sure you register your home online. A map of homes in our area participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project can be found here.

