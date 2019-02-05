ATHOL, Idaho — Get excited! Silverwood Theme Park is opening this weekend.

The theme park will open its doors on Saturday, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The park is open Saturday and Sunday only until it opens for some week days on May 27.

Silverwood is open seven days a week beginning on June 9.

The theme park will close 8 p.m. starting in June and Boulder Beach will begin everyday operations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning on June 8.

For a full schedule of park events and times, visit Silverwood’s website.

Check out KREM's Silverwood Live Camera

Early bird tickets are available until Friday, May 3 at $42 for an adult one-day admission and $24 for children and seniors, and $75 for adult two-day admission and $40 for children and seniors.

Three-day admission is $110 for adults, and $60 for children and seniors.

To top it all off, Silverwood is celebrating its 31st year with tickets for $19.88 on May 4 and 5 only.