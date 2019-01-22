“I am Moana of Motunui. You will board my boat, sail across the sea, and restore the heart of Te Fiti.”

Nope.

Not true.

I’m Nicolle of the Perry District. You will visit my chaotic house, sneak past the messy playroom and watch Moana every day. On repeat.

Or at least that is what winter in Spokane feels like.

The cold keeps a stay-at-home mom with two toddlers inside more than I would like.

Cue — extra screen-time.

I’m happy to let me kids watch a movie. But they only want to watch the same three movies everyday, over and over.

The Sandlot, Moana and The Peanuts Movie run on repeat here.

These toddler staples keep the peace, pass the time, and mainly serve as background noise.

But it's not all endless noise.

Kids are sponges. So binge watching their favorite movies has taught them some interesting life lessons.

Four Great Things Learned from Movies

1. Baseball

Everything my son knows about baseball has come from watching The Sandlot. He even requested his own mitt and cleats for Christmas.

2. Manners

Thanks to Disney’s Moana, toddlers everywhere know it's polite to say "you're welcome" and then take credit for everything.

3. Dancing

The magic of Charlie Brown has inspired my kids to dance every time they hearing the opening notes of Meghan Trainor's song. And really, doesn't everyone feel better when they're dancing?

4. Friendship

Woody and Buzz are the height of acceptance and friendship. We use them daily as an example in our home. Thank you Toy Story.

But when is too much of a great movie too much?

If you are quoting lines from Moana, speaking like a minion or constantly humming the PJ Masks’ theme song, you’re not alone. You’re simply a parent embracing the winter movie marathon.