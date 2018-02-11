An Idaho ski program has been making it easier for grade school kids to hit the slopes for 20 years.
The Idaho Ski Areas Association, or Ski Idaho, offers a ski passport program for fifth and sixth grade students.
Fifth grade students have three free days at all 18 ski areas and sixth grade students have two free days at all 16 participating locations.
Parents can either print the passport or pull it up on their smartphone to present at the ticket office.
Any student from any state or country can buy one of the passes.
Here is a list of participating ski resorts, including several in North Idaho:
- Bald Mountain
- Bogus Basin*
- Brundage Mountain
- Cottonwood Butte
- Grand Targhee
- Kelly Canyon
- Little Ski Hill
- Lookout Pass
- Lost Trail
- Magic Mountain
- Pebble Creek
- Pomerelle*
- Schweitzer
- Silver Mountain
- Snowhaven
- Soldier Mountain
- Sun Valley
- Tamarack
The resorts with an asterisk beside the name are only open to fifth grade students.
Parents can complete an application for the ski passports on the Ski Idaho website. There is an $18 processing fee.