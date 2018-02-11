An Idaho ski program has been making it easier for grade school kids to hit the slopes for 20 years.

The Idaho Ski Areas Association, or Ski Idaho, offers a ski passport program for fifth and sixth grade students.

Fifth grade students have three free days at all 18 ski areas and sixth grade students have two free days at all 16 participating locations.

Parents can either print the passport or pull it up on their smartphone to present at the ticket office.

Any student from any state or country can buy one of the passes.

Here is a list of participating ski resorts, including several in North Idaho:

Bald Mountain

Bogus Basin*

Brundage Mountain

Cottonwood Butte

Grand Targhee

Kelly Canyon

Little Ski Hill

Lookout Pass

Lost Trail

Magic Mountain

Pebble Creek

Pomerelle*

Schweitzer

Silver Mountain

Snowhaven

Soldier Mountain

Sun Valley

Tamarack

The resorts with an asterisk beside the name are only open to fifth grade students.

Parents can complete an application for the ski passports on the Ski Idaho website. There is an $18 processing fee.

