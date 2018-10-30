SPOKANE, Wash. — Heads up, parents! The PJ Masks crew is coming to the Spokane Arena on Sunday, Feb. 10.

PJ Masks Live: Save The Day! is based on eOne’s Disney Junior series. The show features familiar songs from the show along with brand new music and a new adventure.

Catboy, Owlette and Gekko will delight fans and have fun as they save the day from villains along with PJ Robot, who is new to the show for 2019.

Tickets are $27.00, $37.00, $47.00, $61.00 & $113.00 (subject to box office fees) and will go on sale Friday, November 2 at 10 am at the Spokane Arena Box Office, all TicketsWest outlets, by calling 800-325-SEAT or online at TicketsWest.com.

