KOOTENAI, Idaho — Listed at just under $8.5 million, the iconic "Amway house" along the Spokane River in Post Falls is likely out of reach for most of those shopping for a home in the Inland Northwest. But as a potential bed and breakfast or wedding venue, the home's owners hope the property will be more available to members of the public.

The owners of the more than 28,000 square foot mansion on Parkwood Place near Black Bay Park are asking the city for a special use permit to allow the home to be classified as a bed and breakfast. By doing that, the owners' realtor says the home could host various events including weddings, private parties, family reunions, and act as a traditional B&B.

The home is owned by the Puryear family and became known as the "Amway house" due to the couple's association with the company. While built as a private home, the mansion has hosted various Amway company events over the years.

The mansion notably touts 13 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms on a 3.8 acre lot. Other features include access to the Spokane River, an outdoor saltwater pool, a tennis court, and an indoor home theater.

Amway House

"It's an Inland Northwest icon," said realtor John Beutler of the Amway house. "When you walk into the house, the entry is so grand. It kind of reminds you of a small five star hotel."

Attempts to sell the home have apparently failed, though. According to local news reports, the home was listed for $20 million in 2010. It's current price sits at $8,495,000.

"What we're finding is that it's a lot of house for just one family," said Beutler. The realtor added that he's had several people inquire about purchasing the property and turning it into an event space, such as a bed and breakfast. The amount of inquires prompted Beutler and the Puryears to seek a special use permit from the city. The neighborhood is currently zoned single-family residential.

"Everything is there for someone to utilize it and enjoy it," Beutler said, adding that the home is "ideally situated" for weddings and private gatherings.

The Puryears are currently in talks with a neighboring landowner to buy a one-acre parcel of adjoining land that would be converted into a parking lot, according to documents submitted to the city of Post Falls. The lot would accommodate approximately 100-120 vehicles.

The proposal has been met with some concern from neighbors who worry about increased traffic and noise from associated events at the property. Multiple neighbors told KREM they had signed a petition asking the city to deny the group's special use permit.

"We're concerned if they go big time bed and breakfast, we don't know what that really entails," said Dennis Sellers, who lives down the street from the Amway home. He fears noise from events at the property may rob the neighborhood's sense of peace and quiet. "It's going to undo the very reason we moved here for."

Maureen Hansen, another neighbor, said she and other neighbors worried about increased wear and tear and neighborhood roads leading to the property. Hansen added that caretakers and associated staff with the home have always been good neighbors, but she and others were still wary of the process.

Beutler said he understood the concerns of neighbors and emphasized that those associated with the Amway house wanted to be good neighbors. "We don't want to be a negative impact on the neighborhood at all," he said. Buetler said the home's private design would separate the property from other homes and an additional parking lot would afford onsite parking for attendees.

Buetler said the owners would notify neighbors before events took place. The property would also cater to more refined and higher quality events, he said.

A public hearing is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on April 9th before Post Falls' planning commission.