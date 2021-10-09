Your photos of fall colors in the Spokane area

KREM 2 viewers sent in photos from around the area celebrating the beautiful fall foliage in the Inland Northwest.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall continues to add color to the Spokane area. KREM 2 viewers sent in photos from around the area showcasing how beautiful the city has become during this season.

In Spokane, the average time frame for peak fall colors is about the second week of October. In North Idaho, it's usually the first week of October to see the best fall colors. The primary driving factor there is those weeks are shortly after the usual first freeze of the season. Cold temperatures that night are the main signal to the trees that it's time to go through that transition towards the dormant winter months.

Photos from viewers feature places such as the Columbia Plateau, 53rd Avenue on Spokane's South Hill, Post Falls in North Idaho and Wandemere Estates.

KREM's Sky2 drone also flew over Cataldo Mission, Kellogg, Wallace and the Coeur d'Alene River of North Idaho's Silver Valley. As you rise in elevation, the colors become more bright and vivid.