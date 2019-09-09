AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Over 1,200 people attended the 15th annual Polo Classic benefiting Ronald McDonald charity houses in the Inland Northwest which included over 500 volunteers.

Rain played a huge factor and canceled the polo match but every other event went on as planned.

Donations as large as $25,000 were made, sponsoring the Ronald McDonald House along with several items auctioned off.

A day with the Spokane Swat team, golf outings and more we’re being bid on with all of the proceeds benefiting children fighting a disease or disabilities.

“This is a very important event because it brings in almost a half-million dollars to support the children and families staying at the Ronald McDonald House,” said RMHC Executive Director, Mike Forness.

Perhaps one of the best moments of the day came during the national anthem. A proud mother rode her horse with pride, bolstering up the American flag in honor of her son who passed away.

A new Spokane Ronald McDonald House is slated to open next year.

RELATED: Ronald McDonald House moves heart sculptures inside due to vandalism

RELATED: Ronald McDonald House plans new family units for families with NICU babies

RELATED: New playroom opens in local Ronald McDonald House