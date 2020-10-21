COVID-19 Innovation Challenge to grant $25,000 reward

The top three ideas from in Inland Northwest will work on efficient ways to navigate through a pandemic and help form solutions for local businesses impacted.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Turning a genius idea into a reality that helps people through a pandemic is no easy task.

There need to be resources available like funding, and guidance that points a plan in the right direction. The COVID-19 Innovation Challenge is making that possible

“I’m really impressed with how creative people in the Inland Northwest are,” said April Needham, Director for the Washington State University Center of Innovation.

$25,000 is on the line for three ideas that can change how pandemic struggles are handled in the region.

It’s an opportunity brought forward by WSU Health Sciences in Spokane that can bring economic development into the region.

The idea is to present a solution that would help people through something like Covid-19.

Limiting virus spread, overcoming supply chain disruptions, and supporting tasks of daily living is what the competition calls for.

“In the Spokane region, we have a really strong entrepreneurial ecosystem and a lot of people doing really cool things. There’s a very vibrant subculture here that's growing and thriving,” Needham explained.

For anyone that submits a winning idea, they won’t only receive a large sum of money.

They’ll be provided with experienced support groups to help them build a successful product. That includes mentorship along with the development of their ideas and creating prototypes that'll be tested.

“We’re going to help them with their financial projections. With really vetting that idea and dialing it in so we can build some designs around it.”

Applications to submit ideas will close at midnight on October 23rd.

After that, the process of selecting a winner will take place over the next month.

A final pitch will happen on November 18th and the top ideas will be announced two days later on November 20th.