City of Walla Walla Fire Department receives $5K grant

Gesa Credit Union awarded the City of Walla Walla Fire Department the Local Heroes Grant Award

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Gesa Credit Union awarded the City of Walla Walla Fire Department Friday the Local Heroes Grant Award.

The city of Walla Walla Fire Department was chosen as one of the recipients of the Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes Grant Award. The WWFD is one of 23 recipients in Washington state and received $5,000 in funding.

“Gesa recognizes and appreciates our local heroes who serves our communities across Washington state,” said Richard Waddle, executive vice president of Gesa Credit Union. “We’re thrilled to honor the invaluable work that the city of Walla Walla Fire Department has done, and we thank them for their selfless efforts in serving our community.”

The Local Heroes Grant program awards these funds to eligible organizations that support local heroes in the regions where Gesa is active. The Grants Giving Committee decides who is deserving of the award based on financial need, anticipated impact, and the connection to the local population. Heroes can be firefighters, law enforcement, teachers, and veterans in Washington.

“We are grateful that we have been chosen as a recipient of the Local Heroes grant. Our goal is to further enhance the service delivery that we provide to our residents throughout the Walla Walla Valley,” said Eric Wood, deputy fire chief. “These funds get us one step closer to ensuring that our community paramedic has the necessary tools to perform the essential functions that our customers expect and deserve.”