Riverfront Park celebrated the grand opening of the Loof Carrousel Saturday.

For the first time, the Loof Carrousel building was open to the public for rides. The family-friendly event had stilt walkers, roving balloon artists, carrousel themed art classes and face painting.

"We just thought it was breath taking and amazing. The design was cooler than the old one," shared a young boy first in line to ride.

The new building offers climate control in order to preserve the antique wood carvings. The building was full of excited people of all ages waiting to get their chance on the refreshed carrousel. It holds party facilities, a gift shop, boardwalk and a deck to enjoy the river.

