Casper Fry closing after 10 years

The southern-inspired restaurant's final day open is April 16th.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After 10 years, Casper Fry will close on April 16th.

According to a Facebook post, the owners said after being in this industry for two decades its time to slow down and they want to spend more time as a family.

The owners also say they want to have a better quality of life so they have downsized and sold the southern-inspired restaurant.

"We cherish each other and our time together, and if the last couple years have taught us anything, it’s that we want to spend more quality time together, to play, to rest, and play some more," the owners said.