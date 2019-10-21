SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley has been transforming the Appleway Trail for over a decade and recently they were awarded a grant of $25,000 to complete an economic development study for the project.

The project began in 2008 and construction finishing the final portion is expected to be completed by the summer of 2020. This sets the city up for what could be tremendous growth. The project could add restaurants and other businesses along the trail that would take the project to new heights.

“We’re able to examine what we can do to attract businesses to this area,” said City of Spokane Valley PIO Jeff Kleingartner. “Kind of like how the Kendall Yards area has seemed to do for the Centennial Trail.”

So far the trail has a benches and drinking fountains scattered along the path for people to rest while making their way down the trail. A few restroom areas are available to use as well.

The most recent funds come from the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board, and Spokane County was one of eight counties in Washington State to receive the award. The abandoned railroad also has pedestrian lights installed for busier areas that need to be crossed.

“We're really excited for not just the residents of this city, but to tourists and other people around the Spokane area to use this five-mile path that connects all the way to Liberty Lake.”

